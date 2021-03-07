Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires New Shares in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

STBA stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

In other news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,167 shares in the company, valued at $431,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David G. Antolik purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $29,973.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,064.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.