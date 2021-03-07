Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Major Shareholder Sells $1,492,979.28 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) major shareholder Robert J. More sold 12,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $1,492,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robert J. More also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total value of $552,092.04.

Shares of ALLK opened at $123.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

ALLK has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allakos by 17.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Allakos by 47.7% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

