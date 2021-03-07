Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $73,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,883,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,204,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,251,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after buying an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 432,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,936,000 after buying an additional 79,242 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.07.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $536.46 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $570.66 and a 200-day moving average of $457.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

