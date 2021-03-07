Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Price Up 5%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.07. Approximately 1,037,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 549,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

ALEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $399,031.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 76,483 shares of company stock worth $1,434,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 205,976 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alector by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alector by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 567,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

