Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Albemarle worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Skba Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 5,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALB opened at $143.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.74. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.48.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

