Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,545,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,162 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 83,318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGI opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGI. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

