Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $179.81 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.59.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

