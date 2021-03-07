Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the January 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,948.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,192.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $26,142.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 43,376 shares of company stock valued at $810,662 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air T from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of AIRT opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.46 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. Air T has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

