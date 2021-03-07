Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $263.82 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

