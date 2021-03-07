Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $73.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Agree Realty by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $77.06. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

