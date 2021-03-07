Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $73.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.
Separately, Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday.
In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $77.06. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
