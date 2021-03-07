Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 164,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $55,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 473,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,686,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average is $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.