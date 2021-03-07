AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 955,600 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Vertical Research started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in AGCO by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.40. 816,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $134.19.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

