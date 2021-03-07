Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after acquiring an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aflac by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,325,000 after acquiring an additional 152,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

AFL stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,348. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

