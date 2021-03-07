Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Short Interest Up 30.5% in February

Aeon Global Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGHC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Aeon Global Health stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Aeon Global Health has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

About Aeon Global Health

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

