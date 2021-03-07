Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,996 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000.

IYG opened at $169.91 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $171.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.04.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

