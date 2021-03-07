Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,073,000 after acquiring an additional 413,809 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 371,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 111,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

Shares of GLNG opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

