Advisory Services Network LLC Has $507,000 Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 227.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC opened at $64.52 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

