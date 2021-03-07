Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 5,246 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 232.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in PJT Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 44,689 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PJT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NYSE:PJT opened at $68.00 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

