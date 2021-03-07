Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 2,978 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.79.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

