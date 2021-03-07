Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,765 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $440.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

