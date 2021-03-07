Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Up 35.8% in February

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 469,800 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the January 28th total of 346,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ADIL stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $30.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.74. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADIL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for addictions. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

