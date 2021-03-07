AdEx (ADX) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00055885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.88 or 0.00797868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060409 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00030206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00042479 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.