Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO Sells $565,476.51 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $93.83 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average of $105.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.