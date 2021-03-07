Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Gap Down to $6.78

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.78, but opened at $6.10. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 6,465 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.07. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 89,285 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 618,197 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127,818 shares during the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.