ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) CEO Sells $797,529.60 in Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60.

Boris Elisman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,730,000.00.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $799.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $62,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in ACCO Brands by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 341,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 328.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACCO. KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

