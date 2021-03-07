Accent Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:AX1)

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$1.09.
About Accent Group
Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Accent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.