Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.0 days.

Shares of ACGPF stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19. Accell Group has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

About Accell Group

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells bicycles, and bicycle parts and accessories. The company primarily offers electric, city, recreational, transport, children's, mama, mountain, racing, and folding bikes, as well as speed pedelec; and accessories, such as helmets, clothing, bicycle racks, child trailers, and bags.

