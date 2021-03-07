Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.79.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.09. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $144.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

