Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT Raised to $20.00 at Truist

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.
AKR stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $23.40.
In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,855,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after purchasing an additional 709,035 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
