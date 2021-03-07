Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT Raised to $20.00 at Truist

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

AKR stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,855,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,161,000 after purchasing an additional 709,035 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 220,946 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

