ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $59,740.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,607.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

