Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 602,400 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the January 28th total of 827,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

ABST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Absolute Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ABST stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $681.63 million, a P/E ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.0633 dividend. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

