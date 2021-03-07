ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 28 by Royal Bank of Canada

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 28 target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 23.90.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

