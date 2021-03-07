AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.56

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and traded as low as $49.15. AB Electrolux (publ) shares last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 9,331 shares traded.

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DNB Markets raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

