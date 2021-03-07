AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF opened at $235.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.13 and its 200 day moving average is $230.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.