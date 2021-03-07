973 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $249.43 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.22.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.00.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock worth $6,083,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

