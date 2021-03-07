8,997 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after acquiring an additional 298,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after acquiring an additional 402,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carrier Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Carrier Global by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CARR opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
