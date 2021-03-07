891 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,461 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

NYSE:NSC opened at $256.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.47 and its 200 day moving average is $231.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.