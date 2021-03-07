8,185 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

FALN opened at $29.17 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93.

