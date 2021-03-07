$817.97 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report sales of $817.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $848.00 million and the lowest is $782.13 million. Terex posted sales of $833.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,987 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $17,440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 782.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 599,419 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Terex by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.80. 1,139,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,608. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

