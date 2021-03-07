758 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 143,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VPL stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.09. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.