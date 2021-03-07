740 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,905,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,637 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,098,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,008 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

