$731.71 Million in Sales Expected for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report sales of $731.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.40 million and the highest is $754.70 million. Generac reported sales of $475.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.85.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.07 and a 200 day moving average of $230.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

