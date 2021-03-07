70,000 Shares in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:RAACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAACU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

OTCMKTS RAACU opened at $11.42 on Friday. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

