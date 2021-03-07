6,764 Shares in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,327,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. United States Oil Fund, LP has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $74.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

