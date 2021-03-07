584,840 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 584,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,189,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.31% of Genpact at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of G. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

