552 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $310.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.