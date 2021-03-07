$529.05 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report $529.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $523.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $534.80 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $449.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at $208,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at $1,082,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at $956,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGS stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.07. 3,256,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.25. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.