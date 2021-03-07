51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,620 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in 51job were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. FMR LLC increased its position in 51job by 14.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in 51job by 6.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in 51job by 8.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in 51job by 79,158.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 49,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 49,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in 51job by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

51job stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. 482,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,393. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.56.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

