5,152 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Acquired by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,232,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $793,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONE traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,902. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $99.51 and a fifty-two week high of $186.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.