5,059 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,550,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $57.50.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

